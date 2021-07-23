 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Oberhauser
0 Comments

Karen Oberhauser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Oberhauser

Age 67

Karen Oberhauser, 67, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died July 19, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Family visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 27, 2021, with rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 28, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News