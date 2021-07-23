Karen Oberhauser
Age 67
Karen Oberhauser, 67, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died July 19, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Family visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 27, 2021, with rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 28, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive in Lincoln, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
