Karen L. Weidner
December 28, 1940 – May 25, 2021
Karen L. Weidner, 80, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, after a short battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, with a Christian Mothers Rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time. The funeral mass may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Karen was born Dec. 28, 1940, on the family farm in Lindsay to Raymond and Mildred (Solso) Oberhauser. She graduated from Holy Family in Lindsay in 1959. On June 10, 1961, she married James J. Weidner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Jamie and Karen were blessed with five children. They made their home northwest of Humphrey where she was a farm wife, mother and homemaker.
Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren's activities and playing cards with family and friends. She loved to bake and always had homemade treats to share. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. She was a blessing as a mother, wife and friend and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lori (Glenn) Beller of Lindsay, Mary Kay (Tim) Pribyl of Milligan, Sue (Russ) Zaiser of Norfolk and Dan (Cathy) Weidner of Humphrey; daughter-in-law, Karen Weidner of Madison; sister, Bonnie (Joe) Fowler of Bellevue; brother, Terry (Cindi) Oberhauser of Lindsay; 14 grandchildren, Mikayla (Jerad) Niederklein, Kristin Beller, Stacy (Taylor) Pokorny, Alyssa and Jenna Beller, Heather (Sean) Urzendowski, Jennifer, Amber and Spencer Pribyl, Dustin and Dylan Zaiser, Brandon (Jennifer) Weidner, Nathan and Allison Weidner; 2 great-grandchildren, Kara Weidner and Dane Niederklein; in-laws, Dave Fjell of Columbus, Janet (Doug) Krueger of Stanton, Lucille Sand of Humphrey, Bernie Weidner of Columbus, Mickey Weidner of Norfolk, FM “Junior” and Helen Weidner of Humphrey; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mildred Oberhauser; husband, Jamie Weidner (2008); son, Greg Weidner (2018); sister, Diane Fjell (2015); brother, Tom Oberhauser (2009); and brothers and sisters-in-law, Evold “Chief” (Emma) Weidner, Maurice Weidner, Sylvester “Pep” (Rita) Weidner, Luke (Arlene) Weidner, Art Weidner, Chuck Weidner, Beulah and Pat Murphy, and Francis Sand.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.