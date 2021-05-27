Karen Weidner

Karen L. Weidner

December 28, 1940 – May 25, 2021

Karen L. Weidner, 80, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, after a short battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, with a Christian Mothers Rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time. The funeral mass may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Karen was born Dec. 28, 1940, on the family farm in Lindsay to Raymond and Mildred (Solso) Oberhauser. She graduated from Holy Family in Lindsay in 1959. On June 10, 1961, she married James J. Weidner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Jamie and Karen were blessed with five children. They made their home northwest of Humphrey where she was a farm wife, mother and homemaker.