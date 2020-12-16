Karen Wurdeman

April 6, 1941 – December 12, 2020

Karen Wurdeman, 79, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center in Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Aaron Witt and the Rev. John E. Nelson Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Thursday.

Karen was born April 6, 1941, in Columbus to Herman and Hilda (Berends) Behle. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Karen attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Columbus High School. She worked in the Platte County Clerk's Office prior to marrying Marvin Wurdeman on Nov. 17, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.