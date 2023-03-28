Karl Wlaschin

June 2, 1941 - March 24, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Tarnov. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home. Interment with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard is in St. Anthony Cemetery near Tarnov.

Karl J. Wlaschin was born June 2, 1941, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Ambrose and Helen (Homan) Wlaschin. He grew up in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School. Karl joined the United States Army where he was deployed to Vietnam. After serving in the Army, Karl began working as an auto mechanic. On Nov. 8, 1969, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Krings at St. Michaels in Tarnov. Karl managed the wastewater treatment plant for the City of Columbus for over 40 years. He enjoyed animals, fishing, and tinkering with things outside. Karl also enjoyed spending time with family, especially with his grandkids.