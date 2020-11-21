Karl Ziethen

Karl F. Ziethen

Age 82

Karl F. Ziethen, 82, of Garrison, passed away from COVID-related causes on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Cremation has taken place.

Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith East Cemetery, rural Garrison. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City.

Following the state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the funeral service. When church reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks WILL BE required for entry into the church. The service will also be broadcast on radio station 93.9 FM(limited signal coverage) for those who may wish to remain in the comfort of your vehicle in the church parking lot.

Karl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marianne; two daughters, Margo (Marc) Hlavac of Garrison and Gayle Ziethen of Wichita, Kansas; sister-in-law, Ursulla Ziethen of Germany; two grandchildren, EJ (Beth) Hlavac and Riley Hlavac; and four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Emma, Jacob and Maximus Hlavac.