Karson Standley

Karson Matthew Standley

December 16, 1979-June 5, 2020

The family will receive friends from 1- 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at Bittiker Funeral Home. Burial will be in Braden Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully requests they be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

Karson was born on Dec. 16, 1979, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Loren Ray, Sr., and Alison Marie (Morfeld) Standley. He graduated on May 23, 1999 from Columbus High School in Columbus, and attended Missouri Western State College and Central Community College Platte Campus, studying to be a conservation agent. In his younger years, he worked as a ranch hand and had worked for several years as a commercial truck driver for Carleton Transport Service in Gretna. He was raised as a Catholic and was confirmed at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. Karson was frequently mistaken as being a little cranky, but in all reality, he was a soft-hearted man. He was an extremely private person who liked to stay to himself. Karson loved to ride his Harley, watch sports, go hunting for deer and pheasant, as well as fishing. He liked guns of all kinds and had quite the collection. He adored his nieces and nephews, and liked teaching them about gun safety and taking them target practicing. Karson was a member of the National Rifle Association and Harley Owners Group.