Karyn Parks

November 1, 1948 - February 9, 2022

Karyn Parks, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas B. Erwin officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Karyn (with a “y”) Sue Parks was born on Nov. 1, 1948, in Manhattan, Kansas, to George and Mary Jane (Vance) Wendland. Karyn's family moved to Nebraska when she was young and she attended school in Fairbury, graduating in 1967. Karyn made Columbus her home for over 40 years. She worked at TranTec for 25 years, before working at Becton Dickinson for seven years until her retirement.

Karyn was a quiet and faith-driven person. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Karyn enjoyed classical music, jigsaw puzzles, loved to read and was a big John Wayne fan. She was also a big fan of the Star Trek and Star Wars series.

Karyn is survived by daughter, Angie (Dennis) Brandenburg of Columbus; son, Joshua (Crystal Furry) Parks of Columbus; son, Michael Parks of Lincoln; grandchildren, Gabrielle (Jose) Graulau, Jordan Parks and Connor Parks; great-grandchildren, Kendall Karmann, Andres Graulau and Evalis Graulau; brother, James (Donna) Wendland of Norfolk; sister, Sally (Dick) Dyer of La Habra Heights, California; brother, Thomas (Linda) Wendland of Diller; sister, the Rev. Connie Stone of Hobart, New York; sister, Gayle Kott of Fallbrook, California; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Karyn was preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Jane Wendland.

