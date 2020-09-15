× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathaleen M. Frauendorfer

March 7, 1939-September 10, 2020

Kathaleen M. (Frisch) Frauendorfer, 81, of Humphrey, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will be the celebrant. Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday. The burial will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery in Battle Creek. The wearing of face masks is encouraged.

Kathaleen was born March 7, 1939, to Joseph and Anna (Peatrowsky) Frisch, in Madison County on the family farm. She married James Frauendorfer on April 12, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Battle Creek. She enjoyed being a loving farmer's wife and raising her 10 children. Kathaleen loved to bake and cook and made sure you never left her home hungry! She took great pride in always putting her family first. She was a very devoted, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and loved spending time with her family.