Kathe Beauvais

Kathe Bose Beauvais

October 15, 1959 - August 17, 2022

Far too early, God called one of his most beautiful souls to heaven. Kathe Bose Beauvais passed away after a brief illness during a mission of caring in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Aug. 17, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. On Thursday there will be a 3:30 p.m. C.D.A. rosary. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. A vigil service will follow at 7 p.m., all at the St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Kathe was born on Oct. 15, 1959, to Dr. Richard Bose Sr. and Marilyn (Schaecher) Bose in Estherville, Iowa. She graduated from Estherville High School in 1978 and from College of St. Mary in 1982. Kathe and John met while she was an oncology and critical care nurse at Creighton's St. Joseph Hospital. They married on May 24, 1986. John and Kathe lived six years in Omaha before traveling to Maine and California during John's time in the USAF. After leaving the military, they settled in Columbus, Nebraska, in July 1995.

Kathe had the biggest heart. Embodying Christ's message, she always looked out for those who needed a little extra love and help. Kathe shared her creative talents with the world by painting murals and portraits, designing theater sets, crafting costumes and hosting family talent shows. Children flocked to her after Mass for sweet treats from her “candy purse.”

Kathe's greatest joy was her family. She devoted her life to raising her four children and volunteered for all her children's activities within the school and church. At St. Isidore, she helped plan the new church and was on the design committee for stained glass windows. She worked at the bazaar, decorated frequently and served as a Eucharistic minister. She was part of the women's circle and multiple Bible studies. She regularly attended daily mass and led countless mission trips with the youth group.

No one could match Kathe's sense of style and spirit. She was one-of-a-kind, and her effervescent personality permeated everything she did.

Kathe is survived by her husband, John; her children: John Jr. (Emily), Josef (Cara), Jaci (Adam) and Jaimee Jude; her beloved grandchildren, Boe, Joslyn and Jacqueline; her parents: Dr. Richard Bose Sr. and Marilyn Bose; siblings, Rick (Deb), Teri, Lisa (Andrew) and Michelle (Shawn); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.

The family asks that those who wish to pay their respects in person join us in wearing bright clothing to honor Kathe's love of color.

Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church.

