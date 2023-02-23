Katherine Peterson
August 4, 1928 - February 21, 2023
Katherine Peterson, 94, formerly of Genoa, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at McKown Rice Funeral Home in Genoa. Burial is in Valley View Cemetery.
Katherine was born Aug. 4, 1928, near Monroe to John Conrad and Elise (Mohr) Filbert. She graduated from Genoa High School in 1948. She received her normal school teaching certificate and taught in rural Platte County. She was united in marriage to Leroy Peterson on May 27, 1950, at Augustana Lutheran Church. To this union, her four children were born. Katherine was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was involved with the LCW, quilting and the church choir. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, music and had a passion for flowers, especially roses. Katherine's greatest joy was her family.
Katherine is survived by her son, Myron (Christy) Peterson of Lincoln; daughter, Linette (Dick) Mosier of Spalding; son, Dana (Jackie) Peterson of Genoa; daughter, Lori (Tim) Swertzic of Silver Creek; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Roberts of Tucson, Arizona; and sisters-in-law, Pluma Peterson and Anne Peterson.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Martin Filbert; sisters, Clara Civish, Elsie Koontz and Loretta Gertsch; and daughter-in-law, Lynne Peterson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation to the MS Society.
Arrangements are with McKown Rice Funeral Home.