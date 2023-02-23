Katherine Peterson

August 4, 1928 - February 21, 2023

Katherine was born Aug. 4, 1928, near Monroe to John Conrad and Elise (Mohr) Filbert. She graduated from Genoa High School in 1948. She received her normal school teaching certificate and taught in rural Platte County. She was united in marriage to Leroy Peterson on May 27, 1950, at Augustana Lutheran Church. To this union, her four children were born. Katherine was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was involved with the LCW, quilting and the church choir. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, music and had a passion for flowers, especially roses. Katherine's greatest joy was her family.