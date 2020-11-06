Katherine Smith

July 27, 1932-October 28, 2020

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 10 a.m. on Monday until service time at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Omaha National Cemetery, in Omaha. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials can be made to Platte County Historical, PO Box 31, Columbus, NE 68602; Lutheran School of Nursing, Checks made out to LNS Student Education Fund at Lutheran School of Nursing, ATTN: LNS ED FUND, 3457 S Jefferson Ave, ST Louis, Missouri 63118; or the donor's choice.

Katherine Estelle Smith (née Williams) was born July 27, 1932, at St. Luke's hospital in Denver, Colorado, to Robert Franklin and Marie Frances (McNair) Williams. The family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church and graduated from Albuquerque High School. Katherine attended the Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri, and earned her Nursing degree. While there, she met her future husband, Ernest G. Smith, who was a seminary student at Concordia Seminary. They were married on Sept. 25, 1954, at Immanuel Lutheran in Albuquerque. The couple moved to O'Neill, Nebraska, where Ernest took his first call to be pastor at a Lutheran Church. Their first daughter, Stephanie, was born here. Ernest enlisted in the Army, and the family moved to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where their second daughter, Nancy, was born. While Ernest served in South Korea as a chaplain, Katherine and her two daughters lived in Albuquerque. When the family was reunited they moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where sons Nathan and Jonathan were born.