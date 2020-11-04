 Skip to main content
Katherine Smith
Katherine Smith

Katherine Smith

Age 88

Katherine Smith, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Cottonwood House in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Omaha National Cemetery, in Omaha, Nebraska. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

