Katherine Smith

Age 88

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Omaha National Cemetery, in Omaha, Nebraska. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.