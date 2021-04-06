Kathleen Bialas

 Skip to main content
Kathleen Marie Bialas

August 9, 1956 - April 1, 2021

Kathleen Marie Bialas (Miller), 64, of Bellwood, passed away peacefully at her home April 1, 2021, from complications of cancer.

No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Kathy was born Aug 9, 1956, to William Miller and Rose Quackenbush of Omaha. She married John Bialas on May 29, 1981.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Bialas of Bellwood; daughter, Diana McDonald of David City; Seth ( Lisa) Bialas of Georgia; Tim (Donna) Bialas of Grand Island; Mike (Shelly) Bialas of Shelby; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Cook of Fall City; Darlene Strange of Tulsa; Oklahoma; Will Towery of Tennessee; and a dog.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Bill, Rich, Gary and Mike.

Family asks that you do not send flowers. Memorials may be sent to The Region V.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City is in charge of arrangements.

