 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathleen Bretschneider

  • 0

Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider

Age 72

Kathleen J. "Kathy" Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca (Jimmy) Fletcher of Pierce; grandchildren, Jade, Liam and Holt; siblings, Karen (Walt) Siemek of Columbus and Alan Corder of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leffert and Anita; husband, Randy (Feb. 23, 2021); and nephew, Ben Robbins.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News