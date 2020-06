Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kathleen "Kate" Lukassen Martin

Oct. 7, 1922 – June 19, 2020

Public visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City on Sunday, June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.