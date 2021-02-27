Kathleen ‘Kathy' Kuhn

November 14, 1943 - February 24, 2021

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. A family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m. at the church with visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. The service on Monday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Kathleen Rose Kuhn, daughter of Fred and Hilda (Ostermann) Stolte, was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Worthington, Minnesota, growing up near Ocheyedan, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Ocheyedan. She attended Ocheyedan and Harris Elementary schools, then continued her education at Zion Lutheran school through eighth grade. She attended Harris High School, graduating in 1962. She earned her bachelor's of arts degree in Elementary Education with a minor in music from Concordia College, St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1966. Her post-graduation placement led her to teach at Immanuel Lutheran School in Columbus, Nebraska. She enjoyed teaching from 1966-1969 and was pleased to be able to return in 1990 until retirement in 2010.