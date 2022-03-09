Kathleen Rollman

August 1, 1947 - March 5, 2021

Kathleen Rollman, 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with Fr. Steve Emanuel celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Kathleen was born Aug. 1, 1947, and raised in Lincoln by her parents, Joseph and Helen (Doyle) Casey. She graduated from Lincoln Pius X high school in 1965 and continued her education at Wayne State College where she earned her bachelor's degree. Kathleen married Thomas Rollman on May 9, 1970, and they lived and farmed together near Humphrey. She was a teacher in various schools in the northeast Nebraska area. Kathleen enjoyed country music, Husker volleyball and spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by her five children, John Rollman (Staci) of Columbus; Mary Rollman of Boston, Massachusetts; Christine Rollman of Omaha; Sarah Kmitta (Brian) of Lincoln and Adam Rollman of Albany, New York; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, Raymond Casey of Mead.

Kathleen was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Rollman; her parents, Joseph and Helen Casey; and brother Thomas Casey.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com