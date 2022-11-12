Kathleen Ruth Classen

November 17, 1934 - October 18, 2022

Kathleen Ruth Classen, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Saint Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. The family will receive friends that morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date alongside husband Jim and son Steven.

Kathleen was born in Humphrey, Nebraska, on Nov. 17, 1934, to Lawrence and Mary Fehringer. She married James Classen on May 20, 1954. James passed on Feb. 6, 2002.

Kathleen was a long-term member of Saint Isidore's Catholic Church. She enjoyed china painting, playing pool and the card game pitch.

Kathleen is survived by her brother, Gerald Fehringer; sisters Sylvia Classen and Doris Schoening; children, Cyndi (Greg) Contreras and Terry (Jayne) Classen; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Steven; and husband, Jim.

At Kathy's request, memorial donations will be applied toward an honorarium for Saint Isidore's.

Kathy's family wishes to thank Meridian Gardens, Hospice of Columbus Community Hospital and good friend Virginia for their kindness and care of Kathleen during her failing health.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by McKown Funeral Home.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com