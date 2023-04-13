Kathleen Siffring
Age 101
Kathleen Siffring, 101, of Omaha, formerly of Rising City, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in Omaha.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in David City Cemetery, David City. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog.
Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com