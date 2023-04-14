Kathleen Siffring

July 3, 1921 - April 11, 2023

Kathleen Siffring, 101, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Rising City, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in Omaha.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in David City Cemetery, David City, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog.

Kathleen was born July 3, 1921, in Brainard, Nebraska, to Raymond and Margaret (Hajny) Dusatko. She was baptized at Brainard Methodist Episcopal Church and graduated from Brainard High School in 1938. Kathleen taught school in Butler County before moving to California during World War II to work in the military equipment plants. After returning to Nebraska, Kathleen was united in marriage to Raymond Siffring in 1946. The couple moved to a farm near Rising City, Nebraska. In addition to raising her family, she was active in the farming operation.

Kathleen was a member of Peace Lutheran Church where she was an organist and accompanist for vocal groups for nearly 50 years. Besides playing at Peace Lutheran, Kathleen played organ at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus and Redeemer Lutheran in David City, Nebraska. At the age of 66, Kathleen graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor's degree. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, and shopping. She especially loved taking her grandchildren on outings. Family dinners were very important and there was always a huge spread ready when the family would gather.

Kathleen is survived by: son – Duane (Paula) Siffring of Elkhorn, Nebraska; daughter – Connie Siffring of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter – Karen Siffring of Louisburg, Kansas; son – Robert (Linda) Siffring of Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren: Brenda Siffring, Daniel Siffring, Laura Siffring, Ellie Mulrenin, and Elise Siffring; and three great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was preceded in death by: parents – Raymond and Margaret Dusatko; husband – Raymond Siffring; brother – Jordan Dusatko; and sister – Loretta Dusatko.

