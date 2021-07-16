Kathleen Starostka

October 28, 1928 - July 6, 2021

Kathleen Lucille Starostka was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to John A. and Eveline (Bourquin) Kennedy. She graduated from Evansville High School and then Edgewood College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education. Kathleen taught kindergarten in Maryland and was an active volunteer with the Red Cross. On June 6, 1951, she was united in marriage to Raymond W. Starostka in Evansville, Wisconsin. The couple moved to Silver Creek, Nebraska, in 1968. While living in Silver Creek, Kathleen was a substitute rural carrier for the Silver Creek Post Office for 17 years. She was also an active member of the Silver Creek Civic Club, served on the school board, library board and was a member of the U-SHAR-IT Club. Kathleen was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she served as an organist and as a member of the Altar Society. She enjoyed writing, photography, reading, traveling and music.