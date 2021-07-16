Kathleen Starostka
October 28, 1928 - July 6, 2021
Kathleen Starostka, 92, formerly of Silver Creek, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the College View Assisted Living in Hastings, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment is at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Silver Creek.
Kathleen Lucille Starostka was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to John A. and Eveline (Bourquin) Kennedy. She graduated from Evansville High School and then Edgewood College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education. Kathleen taught kindergarten in Maryland and was an active volunteer with the Red Cross. On June 6, 1951, she was united in marriage to Raymond W. Starostka in Evansville, Wisconsin. The couple moved to Silver Creek, Nebraska, in 1968. While living in Silver Creek, Kathleen was a substitute rural carrier for the Silver Creek Post Office for 17 years. She was also an active member of the Silver Creek Civic Club, served on the school board, library board and was a member of the U-SHAR-IT Club. Kathleen was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she served as an organist and as a member of the Altar Society. She enjoyed writing, photography, reading, traveling and music.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Christine) Starostka of Silver Creek, Nebraska; son, John Starostka of Aurora, Colorado; son, George Starostka of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Mary Gingrich of Hastings, Nebraska; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eveline Kennedy; husband, Raymond Starostka; brother and sister-in-law, John R. (Barbara) Kennedy; brother and sister-in-law, Tom (Marky) Kennedy; and infant brother, Francis Kennedy.
