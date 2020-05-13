Kathryn Doris Schlesinger
March 21, 1925- May 11, 2020
Kathryn Doris Schlesinger, 95, of Columbus, (former of Shelby), Nebraska, passed away May 11, 2020, at Cottonwood Place in Columbus, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be held at a later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathryn was born March 21, 1925, in Bellwood to Jesse Bell and Anna (Brase) Alliss. She attended school in David City, Nebraska.
She was united in marriage to Lawrence Emil Schlesinger. They owned and operated Larry's Tavern (Shelby Pool Hall). Kathryn received her cosmetology license from the Columbus Cosmetology School in 1970 and worked alongside her daughter Barb Duren in the hair salon.
She eventually moved to Beacher Place apartments in Columbus, and on Oct. 28, 2017, she moved to the Cottonwood Place where she resided until her passing.
Kathryn enjoyed crocheting, gardening, crossword puzzles and she helped start the Shelby Senior Center where she was very active over the years.
Survivors include three daughters: Barbara Duren of Rising City, Sharon (Dale Jr.) Hopwood of Loma, Colorado and Diane (Ken Alt) Adkins of Shelby; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary (Joan) Schlesinger of Duncan; one sister, Eleanor Barnes of Columbus; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents, Jesse and Anna Alliss; brothers, Robert and Albert Alliss; sisters, Marquerite Tiaden and May Buck; and son-in-law John Duren.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.
