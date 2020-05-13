× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kathryn Doris Schlesinger

March 21, 1925- May 11, 2020

Kathryn Doris Schlesinger, 95, of Columbus, (former of Shelby), Nebraska, passed away May 11, 2020, at Cottonwood Place in Columbus, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held at a later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathryn was born March 21, 1925, in Bellwood to Jesse Bell and Anna (Brase) Alliss. She attended school in David City, Nebraska.

She was united in marriage to Lawrence Emil Schlesinger. They owned and operated Larry's Tavern (Shelby Pool Hall). Kathryn received her cosmetology license from the Columbus Cosmetology School in 1970 and worked alongside her daughter Barb Duren in the hair salon.

She eventually moved to Beacher Place apartments in Columbus, and on Oct. 28, 2017, she moved to the Cottonwood Place where she resided until her passing.

Kathryn enjoyed crocheting, gardening, crossword puzzles and she helped start the Shelby Senior Center where she was very active over the years.