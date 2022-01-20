Kathy Macken

July 12, 1946 - January 18, 2022

Kathy Macken, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Columbus on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north), Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Kathy Kay Macken was born July 12, 1946, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Paul and Adella (Cattau) Korte. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church and graduated from Leigh High School. On Nov. 25, 1972, Kathy was united in marriage to Kenneth Macken at Christ Lutheran Church. Kathy worked at Tooley Drug, NPPD, was a secretary at Lakeview High School, and for over 20 years did day care and preschool – for Immanuel Lutheran School and her own ABC Angels. She had a love for gardening, working on family genealogy and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Macken of Columbus; son, Justin (Kathryn) Macken of Columbus; grandchildren, Christian, Bradyn, Ethan, Mallory, Ashton and Reed; son, Levi Macken of Columbus; grandchildren, Kylee (fiancé Jordan Micek), Jadyn, Daltyn, Hank and Sebastian; great-grandchild, Nova; sister, Judy Blessen of Creston; sister, Monette (Dennis) Osten of Columbus; brother, Jerry (Nancy) Korte of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Adella Korte; brother-in-law, Gary Blessen; and nephew, Jay Blessen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com