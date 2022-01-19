Kathy Macken

Age 75

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north), Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.