Kathy Renee Renken

September 25, 1960 - April 4, 2023

Kathy Renee Renken, 62, of Monroe, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m., at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with Pastor Adam Klinker officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Ramaekers Patrick Funeral Chapel in Genoa and continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family's choice.

Kathy Renee Renken was born on Sept. 25, 1960, to Heinz and Helene (Anderson) Renken in Tyler, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm by Arco, Minnesota, and attended Ivanhoe Public School where she graduated in 1979.

As a child, Kathy was involved in 4H and won many ribbons at the county fair. She learned her love for cooking and baking and even as a kid she was making her own pizza from scratch. She sewed many clothes on her Mom's treadle sewing machine making it rumble from treadling so fast. She was part of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco and sang in the choir. Her siblings and family called her “Sweetie Pie.” And she was just that, always caring for everyone around her and doing anything she could to help others.

Kathy retired last year to spend more time taking care of her companion, Pat Longtin, and doing fun things with her grandchildren. Her most cherished title was Grandma. She truly loved her grandchildren so much and would do anything for them. She enjoyed baking with Gracie, Dejah, and Lily. They all enjoyed riding 4-wheelers with her at her house. Grandma enjoyed watching them play and swim at the family cabin. She would take them shopping, out to eat and spoil them. She also spent her mornings taking care of Roman before he went to afternoon preschool. They would go out for breakfast or doughnuts and he would talk her ears off.

She was a strong and generous woman and Rachael and Robyn will miss being able to call her whenever they needed her. She was courageous in her life and battles, never taking others' opinions, but making her own. Her laugh was one of a kind and it was often accompanied by a sneaky grin that could lead to trouble. Kathy loved giving gifts, she always had a hug for her loved ones and was a good friend.

Kathy leaves behind the love of her life, Patrick Longtin; her children: Robyn Yosten of Genoa, Nebraska; and Rachael (Eric) Kush of Columbus, Nebraska. Her grandchildren: Lilyana, Dejah, and Torrin Yosten; Corbyn Prorok; and Gracie, Roman and Ellorrie Kush. She is also survived by Caleb (Tonya) Longtin, Christina Longtin and their families; her sister Mary (Mike) Borman of Aurora, Colorado; her brothers: Mike (Cindy) Renken of Lacrosse, Wisconsin; Ron (Jeanie) Renken of Lakeland, Minnesota; Terry (Norma) Renken of Arco, Minnesota; sister-in-law Carol Renken of Arco, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews; cousins; and an abundance of friends she has met along her journey here on earth.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Heinz and Helene Renken; and her brother Dennis Renken. We know she is joyful to be in heaven with her family but we will miss her tremendously here on earth.

Kathy was an organ donor and even after her passing she lives on to help others.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

-Psalm 34:18

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” -Matthew 5:4

“God promises to make something good out of the storms that bring devastation to your life.” - Romans 8:28

