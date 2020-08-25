× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kayrn Laudenklos

December 10, 1942-August 22, 2020

Kayrn Laudenklos, 77, of Monroe, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.

A public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, with family present, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Due to COVID-19, and out of respect for the family, please wear a mask. A private family service will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. Memorials may be directed to Horn T Zoo or United Methodist Church of Monroe.

Kayrn was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Hastings, to H. Ruth (Baker) and Kenneth Karnes. Ruth remarried Edwin Toepfer of Blue Hill when Kayrn was nine. She was a Girl Scout and 4-H member. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1961, before attending Lincoln School of Commerce. After graduation, Kayrn worked for Kansas-Nebraska Gas in Lincoln, then transferred to Columbus.