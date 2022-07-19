Keith Bornemeier

Keith R. Bornemeier

Age 86

Keith R. Bornemeier, 86, of Elmwood, Nebraska, died July 15, 2022, at the Monarch in Lincoln with his family by his side.

The family will host visitation from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2022, and services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2022. Both gatherings will be held at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Elmwood. Burial at the Elmwood Cemetery will follow services at 1 p.m.

He survived by his wife, Martha Ann Bornemeier; daughter, Debra (Dave) Whitehead; daughter, Janet (Tim) Tooley; grandchildren, Rebecca (Bryan) Smith, Katie (Tom) Pasniewski, Jacob (Kelsea) Tooley, Jamie (John) Heine and Toby Tooley; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannie Spaulding; sister-in-law, Sherry (Wayne) Stubbendeck; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and friends too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeannette Bornemeier; in-laws, John and Florence Stolz; sister-in-law, Beverly Lannin and her husband Larry; brother-in-law, Hugh Spaulding; granddaughter, Kylie Tooley; and twin granddaughters.

The family suggests memorials to the Elmwood Community Senior Center, St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Elmwood Rescue Squad.