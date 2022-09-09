Keith Henggeler

Age 48

Keith Henggeler, 48, of Schuyler, went to meet Jesus on Sept. 6, 2022. He was surrounded by his children, wife, sisters and father as he fought so hard to overcome the cancer right until the end, but his body couldn't fight any longer and he fell into Jesus's arms.

Funeral services for Keith will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Word of Life Church in Columbus with the Rev. Mariano Menendez officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 until 5 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Schuyler. Following the funeral service Keith's body will be cremated and his ashes buried at a later date at the Grüetli Cemetery.

Keith was blessed to be able to do the thing he loved as a very proud farmer and partner in Henggeler Farms. This is the legacy he leaves behind for his father, wife and children to carry on. He developed this love from the example his father gave him, and his very active involvement with the Schuyler Central High School FFA chapter, serving as the president his senior year in 1992. He was very proud of his accomplishments including being the state champion in extemporaneous speaking, tractor driving champion and the State Star Farmer.

Keith was blessed with four children and one step-child. Attending their many extracurricular activities was something he looked forward to and was the one thing that would pull him away from farming whenever possible. He was also an active member in his church and Sons of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of almost 16 years, Sandra (Lemp); sons, Alexander (fiancée Nikki), Brenden and Aiden; daughter, Cassidy; step-child, Lee Scott; father, Ron; sisters, Theresa (George) Langabeer, Rhonda (Clement) Wiederholt, Anne (Randy) Gerdes and Sandra "Mogi" (Chris) Schuster; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws.

Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Betty; and nephew, Carson Schuster, along with his grandparents.

The family has requested memorials be directed to family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.