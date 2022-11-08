Keith Merrill

March 2, 1944 - November 4, 2022

Keith Merrill, of Columbus, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Military Honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. Interment is in the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Keith L. Merrill was born March 2, 1944, in Genoa to Clifford and Grace (Dick) Merrill. He grew up in Silver Creek and graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1963. He entered the U.S. Navy and served from 1963-1967. Keith owned and operated Midwest Soft Water/Dell Athletics. He also worked for Excel and retired from BD's. Keith was married to Janet Birkel in 1968. They were married for 38 years.

Keith loved fishing, hunting, gambling, cards, board games, Elvis, mushroom hunting and telling jokes. He was a handyman and would try to fix anything for anyone. He loved his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and being a “Grandpaw.” Keith also enjoyed coaching and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Lori) Merrill of Columbus; daughter, Heather Merrill of Lincoln; daughter, Melissa (Mindy Kobus) Merrill of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandchildren, Devon, Jayla, Tyler and Brooklyn (and one on the way); sister, Barbara (Dale) Van Dyke of Columbus; brother, Jack (Margaret) Merrill of Silver Creek; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Anthony Merrill; son, Matthew Merrill; sister, Bonnie Merrill; sister, Beverly Brandenburger; brother, Max Merrill; brother, Paul Dean Merrill; and brother, Allen Merrill.