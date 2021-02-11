Keith Reeg

April 7, 1927 – February 9, 2021

Keith Reeg, 93, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home in Genoa.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church, in Genoa, with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Interment with military honors by the Genoa American Legion Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard will be in the Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the church and continue on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. Masks are required at church. The service will be broadcast on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Keith J. Reeg was born April 7, 1927, in Madison, Nebraska, to John Phillip and B. LaVerna (Thomazin) Reeg. He attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1944. He entered the U. S. Army on July 26, 1951, and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged on July 15, 1953.

On Nov. 18, 1956, Keith was united in marriage to Rosalie Ann Hinrichs at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Glenvil, Nebraska. Keith farmed most of his life in rural Genoa and also worked at Lindsay Manufacturing and B.D. in Columbus. In 2006, they moved from their farm into Genoa.