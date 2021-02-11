Keith Reeg
April 7, 1927 – February 9, 2021
Keith Reeg, 93, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home in Genoa.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church, in Genoa, with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Interment with military honors by the Genoa American Legion Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard will be in the Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the church and continue on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. Masks are required at church. The service will be broadcast on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Keith J. Reeg was born April 7, 1927, in Madison, Nebraska, to John Phillip and B. LaVerna (Thomazin) Reeg. He attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1944. He entered the U. S. Army on July 26, 1951, and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged on July 15, 1953.
On Nov. 18, 1956, Keith was united in marriage to Rosalie Ann Hinrichs at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Glenvil, Nebraska. Keith farmed most of his life in rural Genoa and also worked at Lindsay Manufacturing and B.D. in Columbus. In 2006, they moved from their farm into Genoa.
Keith was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, playing cards, and family fishing trips to Minnesota. He was an avid Nebraska football fan and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Most of all, he enjoyed his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He was a faithful fan of all their activities and when he was no longer able to be there in person, you could be sure he was watching online whenever possible. Keith was the last of the “Reeg cousins.”
Keith is survived by his three sons, Boyd (Kathy) Reeg of Genoa, Nebraska, James (Joan) Reeg of Genoa, Nebraska, and John (Kari) Reeg of Genoa, Nebraska; two daughters, Michelle (Doug) Gottsch of Genoa, Nebraska, and Sheri (Tim) Konz of Genoa, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law, Jan Reeg; brothers-in-law, Richard Hinrichs and Fred (Joyce) Hinrichs; as well as many nieces, nephews, and Thomazin cousins.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, John and LaVerna Reeg; wife, Rosalie Reeg; granddaughter, Bridget Gottsch; grandson, Shane Gottsch; infant great-grandson, James Paul Van Vuuren; two brothers, Kenneth and Duane Reeg; infant brother, Edgar Reeg; sister-in-law, Karen Hinrichs; and nephew, Tim Hinrichs.
Memorials may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, Genoa Rescue Squad, or Twin River Youth Sports Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com.