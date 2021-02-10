Keith Reeg Feb 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith ReegApril 7, 1927 – February 9, 2021 Tags Keith Reeg Watch Now: Related Video Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters' Biden OMB nominee apologizes for past tweets AP Biden OMB nominee apologizes for past tweets AP Top Stories February 9 P AP AP Top Stories February 9 P Herd of escaped cows runs loose on Indiana highway AP Herd of escaped cows runs loose on Indiana highway Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story