Keith Schornack May 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith T. SchornackSeptember 10, 1945 – May 10, 2022 Tags Keith Schornack Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video This is what happens when lightning strikes sand War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles AP War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles Recording breaking weight loss achieved in new drug trial AP Recording breaking weight loss achieved in new drug trial Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 million AP Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 million