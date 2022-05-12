Keith Schornack

Keith T. Schornack

September 10, 1945 - May 10, 2022

Keith T. Schornack, 76, of Columbus, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Keith was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Bottineau, North Dakota, to the Rev. Arthur P. and Ruth H. (Evers) Schornack. Keith was a friend to many and a stranger to few as he was an avid walker, sharing stories with many during his journeys along with his passions for photography, traveling and visits to the movie theatre. Keith and his family appreciate the Columbus Community Hospital and Heritage House for their support and friendship to Keith.

Keith is survived by his brother, Phil (Julie) Schornack, his devoted caregiver for several years, of Columbus; brother, Mark (Lisa) Schornack of Pueblo, Colorado; brother, David of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Carol Schornack of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Randall Schornack.