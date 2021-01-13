Keith Schulenberg
June 24, 1946 - December 23, 2020
Keith Schulenberg, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado.
There will be a private family memorial service on Jan. 15, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. A public visitation, without the family present, will be from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Keith Schulenberg was born June 24, 1946, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Emil and Ruth (Springer) Schulenberg. He graduated from Scribner High School in Scribner, Nebraska, in 1964. Keith then attended Omaha Technical School. On Oct. 25, 1965, Keith entered the National Guard out of Fremont, Nebraska. He was discharged on Oct. 24, 1971.
Keith was united in marriage to Janet Fichtl on May 9, 1967, at the Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. Keith retired after 30 years from Tasty Toppings, where he drove truck. In retirement, Keith drove truck part time for Koch Excavating. Keith enjoyed collecting antique International Tractors, competed in antique tractor pulls and went on antique tractors rides. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Keith is survived by his wife, Jan Schulenberg of Columbus; son, Kenny Schulenberg of Fort Collins, Colorado; brothers-in-law, David and Joni Fichtl of Louisville, Nebraska, and Larry Wolta of Palmer, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Ruth Schulenberg; brother, Lambert Schulenberg; half-brother, Eugene Davis; and sister-in-law, Patty Wolta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Simon House or family choice.
