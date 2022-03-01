Keith Siemek

Keith E. Siemek

Age 66

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Pius X, 6905 Blondo St., Omaha, NE 68104. The funeral webcast can be viewed at https://heartstreaming.net/keith-e-siemek . Visitation with the family begins at 10 a.m. at the church with a wake service at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Mass at St. Pius, with a graveside service at 1:45 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Keith was born in Columbus, Nebraska to Alvin Jr. and Marcella (Korger) Siemek – the fourth of their seven children. He grew up there, eventually moving to Omaha as a young adult graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Keith spent most of his successful business career with Commercial Federal and then First Data Corp. in Omaha. More importantly, he lived a life devoted to God, family and friends. Keith was a wonderful and caring son, brother and uncle who always placed the needs and wants of others ahead of his own. He was an active, long-time member of St. Pius X Parish in Omaha, serving in a wide variety of roles for the parish - it was a second family to him. Keith also had wonderfully deep friendships with several groups of close friends.