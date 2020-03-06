Kenneth Bender

Age 92

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until Mass time on Monday, also at the church. Interment with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlen and VFW Post 7725 Honor Guard, will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fr. Wayne's Pickup Fund or the Humphrey Veterans Memorial.