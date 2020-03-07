Kenneth Bender

July 23, 1927-March 4, 2020

Kenneth Bender, 92, of Humphrey, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until Mass time on Monday, also at the church. Interment with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and VFW Post 7725 Honor Guard, will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fr. Wayne's Pickup Fund or the Humphrey Veterans Memorial.

Kenneth J. Bender was born July 23, 1927, in Humphrey, to Jerome and Louise (Fehringer) Bender. He graduated from St. Francis High School, and on Dec. 12, 1945, entered the United States Army, serving during WWII. Ken was honorably discharged on March 5, 1947. On Aug. 27, 1951, Ken was united in marriage to Georgia Ann Dusel at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Battle Creek.