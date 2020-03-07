Kenneth Bender
July 23, 1927-March 4, 2020
Kenneth Bender, 92, of Humphrey, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until Mass time on Monday, also at the church. Interment with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and VFW Post 7725 Honor Guard, will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fr. Wayne's Pickup Fund or the Humphrey Veterans Memorial.
Kenneth J. Bender was born July 23, 1927, in Humphrey, to Jerome and Louise (Fehringer) Bender. He graduated from St. Francis High School, and on Dec. 12, 1945, entered the United States Army, serving during WWII. Ken was honorably discharged on March 5, 1947. On Aug. 27, 1951, Ken was united in marriage to Georgia Ann Dusel at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Battle Creek.
Ken farmed in the Humphrey area his entire life. He served on the Humphrey Rural Fire Department Board for over 35 years, as well as the CoOp Board of Directors. He loved sports, especially the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ken could light up any room with his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, 5 o'clock happy hour, and spending time with his family. He took much pride in his weed free, manicured lawn.
Ken is survived by wife, Georgia Ann Bender of Humphrey; son, Darrell (Karen) Bender of Elkhorn; daughter, Denise Hoefling of Roanke, Texas; son, Randy (Geri) Bender of Humphrey; son, Leon (Barb) Bender of Humphrey; son, Kevin (Linda) Bender of Humphrey; son, Scott (Becky) Bender of Humphrey; son, Craig (Jessica) Bender of Humphrey; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Florine Finley of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Ken was preceded in death by parents, Jerome and Louise Bender; brother, Harold Bender; brother-in-law, Dan Finley.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.