Kenneth G. Bolton
December 24, 1943 - February 15, 2023
Kenneth G. Bolton, 79, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Arbor Care Centers – Countryside LLC in Madison.
Services are 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation is Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.
Kenneth Bolton was born Dec. 24, 1943, in North Bend, Nebraska to Guy W. and Olga R. (Svehla) Bolton. He grew up in North Bend until moving to Platte Center when he was in the fourth grade. Ken graduated from Platte Center High School in 1961. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War on the USS Princeton in the Gulf of Tonkin and in the Philippines. On Jan. 8, 1966, Ken was united in marriage to Esther Kula at Sts. Peter and Paul Krakow. To this marriage, his three children were born. Esther passed away from cancer in 1979 and in 2001 Ken was united in marriage to Donna Neuhaus from Leigh. Ken retired from D&L, now Camaco, in 2002. He enjoyed Husker football and volleyball, hunting, fishing, bowling and softball. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion. Ken enjoyed sharing stories about his time in the service.
Ken is survived by his three daughters, Trina (Jim) Benedict of David City, Trudy Baxa of Trenton, Missouri and Roxann Thompson of Columbus; two stepdaughters, Renee (Mike) Whiting of Columbus and Tammy Osten of Columbus; stepson, Kerry Neuhaus of Leigh; 15 grandchildren, Samantha Brobst, Jordan, Jeremy, Sydney and Jessica Baxa, Eli and Emree Pilmore; and two great-grandchildren, James Gregory Brobst and Salem Baxa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Esther and Donna; and sisters, Phyllis Burritt and Delores Jaixen.