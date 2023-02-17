Kenneth G. Bolton

December 24, 1943 - February 15, 2023

Kenneth Bolton was born Dec. 24, 1943, in North Bend, Nebraska to Guy W. and Olga R. (Svehla) Bolton. He grew up in North Bend until moving to Platte Center when he was in the fourth grade. Ken graduated from Platte Center High School in 1961. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War on the USS Princeton in the Gulf of Tonkin and in the Philippines. On Jan. 8, 1966, Ken was united in marriage to Esther Kula at Sts. Peter and Paul Krakow. To this marriage, his three children were born. Esther passed away from cancer in 1979 and in 2001 Ken was united in marriage to Donna Neuhaus from Leigh. Ken retired from D&L, now Camaco, in 2002. He enjoyed Husker football and volleyball, hunting, fishing, bowling and softball. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion. Ken enjoyed sharing stories about his time in the service.