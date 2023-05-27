Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kenneth Bray

June 4, 1953 - May 25, 2023

Kenneth Bray, of David City, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at david place in David City.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery.

Kenneth Bray was born June 4, 1953, in at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus to Arlo “Bud” and Mary Ann (Bernt) Bray. He attended Columbus Public Schools. Ken worked at CMI for 45 years until retiring due to his health five years ago.

Ken loved Nebraska Football and socializing with others. He was a member of St. Anthony Church in Columbus and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his brother, Ralph (Frances) Bray of Columbus; brother, John (Marie) Bray of David City; sister, Shirley Bray of Columbus; sister, Jean (Rodney) Dunson of Bellwood; sister, Tammy (LeRoy) Vaught of Columbus; sister, Vicki Bray of Columbus; and two nieces and two nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlo “Bud” and Mary Ann Bray.