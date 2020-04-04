Kenneth G. Bender
December 14, 1936-April 2, 2020
Kenneth G. Bender, 83, of Columbus, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private.
Kenneth Guido Bender was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Cornlea, to Edward and Clara (Hemmer) Bender. He graduated from Humphrey High School in 1955. He served in the United States Army. On Sept. 26, 1959, Ken married the love of his life, Betty Shanle at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. They lived in various locations before moving to Columbus in 1970. He worked in tool and die at D&L, Behlen Manufacturing and Paraclipse. He also worked with his wife Betty as a professional installer at Designers Inn. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. He loved all sports, especially Nebraska sports, and was an avid storyteller.
Ken is survived by wife, Betty Bender of Columbus; daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Sloggett of Eaton, Colorado; daughter, Joni (Tim) Richter of Lincoln; daughter, Jackie (Bob) Wattam of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia; daughter, Vicki (Delbert) Chollar of Columbus; nine grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and nine brothers and sisters.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
