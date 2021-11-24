Kenneth Gehring

Kenneth George Gehring

April 17, 1929 – November 20, 2021

Kenneth George Gehring, 92, of Fremont, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The service will be livestreamed at https://trinityfremont.com/live-service/

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2021, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Family will be present during the visitation.

Ken was born April 17, 1929, in rural Platte County, Nebraska, to Carl and Laura (Martensen) Gehring. Ken was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church-Grand Prairie Township. He attended Rural School District #72 through the eighth grade. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1947. Growing up on the family farm Ken enjoyed raising livestock, 4-H and FFA. He served in the National Guard from 1950 to 1956. On Aug. 30, 1953, Ken married Dorothy Barker at the Methodist Church in Silver Creek, Nebraska. They were blessed with six children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and growing. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, a past member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft and Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Ken loved people; he greeted everyone as a friend. He also enjoyed working with his hands which led him to various occupations including working with concrete, a partnership in Gehring Construction, managing a hog operation, selling vet supplies, general manager of Farmers Elevator in Bancroft and in retirement he drove cars for local dealers.

When Ken was not working he enjoyed square dancing, woodworking, helping family members with projects, traveling and socializing with friends and relatives. He was a member of Kiwanis, and in his retirement years he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Ken had a special bond with the group at YMCA who met for exercise and social time, and the numerous friends he met for coffee or lunch. The family wants to thank the community of Fremont who supported Ken, allowing him to stay in his home and connected to people well into his age of 92.

Ken is survived by his six children, Diane Bring of Lincoln, Norman (Mary) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lloyd (Trish Nelson) of Iowa City, Iowa, Mark (Joli) of South Sioux City, Craig (Connie) of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and Donna (Jim) Browning of Bancroft; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Claretta (Fred) Coffey; brothers, Neal (Linda) Gehring and Loren (Joan) Gehring; sisters-in-law, Margaret Gehring and Maxine Duracinski; brother-in-law, Dale Barker; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Dorothy; sister, Darlene Folkers, brother, Clinton Gehring, brothers-in-law, Ray Folkers and Whitey Duracinski; and sister-in-law, Elaine Barker.

Memorials will be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and Fremont YMCA.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.