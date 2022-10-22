Kenneth Johannes

Kenneth Roy Johannes

July 7, 1945 - October 16, 2022

Ken was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on July 7, 1945. He went to Columbus High School and graduated in 1963. He went on to earn his BS and MBA from the University of Nebraska. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry for many years and ended his career working at Hill's Pet Nutrition in their domestic and international regulatory affairs department. He enjoyed travel and photography and volunteered his time with Parkinson support groups.