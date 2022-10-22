Kenneth Johannes

Kenneth Roy Johannes
July 7, 1945 - October 16, 2022
Kenneth Roy Johannes, 77, of Haymarket, Virginia, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, in Gainesville, Virginia.
Ken was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on July 7, 1945. He went to Columbus High School and graduated in 1963. He went on to earn his BS and MBA from the University of Nebraska. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry for many years and ended his career working at Hill's Pet Nutrition in their domestic and international regulatory affairs department. He enjoyed travel and photography and volunteered his time with Parkinson support groups.
He is survived by his spouse, Dale Walden; four children, Jeffrey Johannes of Geneseo, New York, Bryce Johannes of Seattle, Chelsea Roos of San Jose and Wendy Johannes Framsted (Chris) of San Antonio; and two granddaughters, Kayla and Natalie Framsted of Austin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to www.inova.gives/ParkinsonsandMovementDisorders .