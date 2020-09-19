× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth John Bayer

June 6, 1953-September 17, 2020

Kenneth John Bayer, 67, of Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital-LTC in Genoa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice

Kenneth John Bayer was born June 6, 1953, in West Point, to Florian and Norma (Nykodem) Bayer. He was the middle of 11 children. Ken attended rural school in southern Stanton County through the first grade. He then transferred to St. John Neumann Catholic School in Clarkson when it opened in the fall of 1961, graduating from the eighth grade in 1968. Ken graduated from Clarkson High School in 1972. After graduation, he farmed with his father. When Florian's health deteriorated, Ken formed a farm partnership with his brother, Alvin. He retired from full-time farming in 2018