Kenneth Liebschwager

Kenneth Leroy Liebschwager

October 20, 1936 – May 16, 2021

Ken led a long full life. After graduating high school, he left to join the U.S. Army and served two years of active duty before returning home to Columbus. He then landed a job as a brakeman with Union Pacific Railroad, kicking off what would turn out to be a 37-year career. He was also proud to have served as a past resident of the Columbus Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Ken was a collector - often to the chagrin of his children. His treasures included Nebraska Cornhusker memorabilia, model trains, railroad keepsakes, Jim Beam liquor decanters and hats of any kind; particularly if they were "expensive." He enjoyed playing cards with friends, betting at the horse track, watching NASCAR on Sundays, eating ice cream almost daily and smoking cigarettes. He admired freshly cut lawns and shiny new cars, both of which he enjoyed several of over the years. He was stubborn to a fault and a bit rough around the edges, but had a very generous spirit. He was a hard worker and proud father who loved to brag about his children, as well as his grandson Jack who "is going to be a doctor."