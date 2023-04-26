Kenneth H. Pope

January 9, 1927 - April 22, 2023

Kenneth H. Pope, 96, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a longtime resident and business owner in Shelby, Nebraska, passed away April 22, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls.

A memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Fr. Joe Miksch officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard and Columbus Fire Department. The family will begin to greet friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Kenneth was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Edwin J. and Edna W. (Krumland) Pope. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1944. After High School, he joined the Naval Amphibious forces, serving three years active duty during World War II and five years in the Naval Reserve. During active duty, he participated in three battles: Leyte Gulf Philippines, Iwo Jima, Japan and Okinawa Japan aboard the USS Terror and later served on the USS Gladiator.

Kenneth married June J. (Perry) Pope of Shelby on July 5, 1946. After the war, he worked for Behlen Mfg. Co. and Koch Manufacturing in Columbus. In 1958, Kenneth and June moved to Shelby where he became the owner and operator of Shelby Mill and Elevator until his retirement. Following the loss of his spouse June, Kenneth split his time between residences in Shelby and Bullhead City, Arizona. Kenneth married Marian (Buckley) Pope (of Sioux Falls, South Dakota) on Nov. 27, 1997. They lived in both Sioux Falls and Bullhead City.

He was an active member of the Columbus and Shelby fire departments. Life member of the Shelby American Legion Post 296, Columbus Optimist Club, Shelby Village Board of Directors and the Ryan Hill County Club Board of Directors. He enjoyed spending his free time bowling, playing golf and telling jokes.

Ken is survived by his spouse, Marian; one brother, Robert L. Pope, Georgia Gilberston, of Carlsbad California; one son, Kim B. Pope, Susan (Meis) Pope of Lincoln, Nebraska; one daughter, Debbra D. (Pope) Bazata, Michael Bazata of Olathe, Kansas; one stepdaughter, Debra (Cronan) Johnson, Gregg Johnson of Sioux Falls. Kenneth had four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Edna Pope; spouse, June J. (Perry) Pope; son, Perry T. Pope; and two brothers, Vernon G. Pope and James A. Pope.

Memorials can be given to Ryan Hill Country Club in Osceola, Nebraska.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com