Kenneth Schwartz

Kenneth Earl Schwartz

November 22, 1948 - January 18, 2023

Kenneth Earl Schwartz, 74, passed away comfortably at his home Jan. 18, 2023, ending his long bout with cancer.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. prayer service all at the church. Burial is in the Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus.

Ken was born on Nov. 22, 1948, and raised by his grandmother, Sadie Swanson in Cairo, Nebraska. He married his high school sweetheart, Lotys DeFreece, and they welcomed daughter Patricia Lynn in 1966. Later they divorced and he married Diane Leffers and welcomed a second daughter, Tracy Nicole, in 1973.

Ken met his beloved, Kathy Johnston, in 1991 and added her five children to his heart. They combined his and hers into one big family. Ken and Kathy had 32 years of adventures together. Ken loved family, friends, football and playing cards.

He is survived by his “one and only,” Kathy Johnston; daughters, Patti (Craig) Parks of Kearney, Lisa (Parry) Siebenaler of Linwood, Lana (John) Robinson of Wahoo and Lora Lighter of Columbus; sons, Jonathan Johnston and Joseph (Lisa) Johnston of Harrisburg, South Dakota; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Carla Ludacka, Tommi Joles, Ed (Jodi) Ruhe and Melvina (Kevin) Langfeldt; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Ruhe; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Ludacka and Louis Joles; daughter, Tracy Johnson; and grandsons, Brandon Reidy and Izac Johnston.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com