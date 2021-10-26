Kenneth Thomazin DVM

Kenneth L. Thomazin DVM

March 2, 1942 – October 11, 2021

Kenneth L. Thomazin, DVM, 79, of Renton, Washington, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Aegis Living in Issaquah, Washington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska.

Ken was born March 2, 1942, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Wilber E. and Kathryn A. (Koerber) Thomazin. He attended District 12- Big Cut's One-Room Country School, K-8th grade, only one mile from his boyhood home, and graduated from St. Edward High School in 1960. Ken would rise daily at 4:30 a.m. to do chores, attend school along with football or basketball practice, come home to do chores again, and study until bedtime. After high school, Ken attended Colorado State University on a full scholarship and graduated with a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1966. Ken was a member and president of the FarmHouse fraternity.

On Oct. 24, 1964, Ken was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Liz) Overton at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1967, Ken and Liz settled in Columbus, Nebraska, to raise their family while building a private small/large animal veterinary practice where he mentored his close colleague Ethel (Babka) Pekarek and frequently brought along his children to do chores or on calls where he treated and cared for livestock in the local community. Ken and Liz later established a horse farm near Platte Center, Nebraska, showing quarter horses with their children and breeding thoroughbred for the Nebraska horse racing circuit. In 1987, Ken and Liz moved to Las Flores Ranch in Summit Valley, California, where he became the Broodmare Manager breeding and raising thoroughbreds alongside another dear colleague of his, Adelberto “Arnold” Almarez. In 1993, Ken and Liz moved to Sacramento, California where he became the chief of Animal Health Food Safety Service for the California Department of Food and Agriculture. In 2005, Ken retired from veterinary medicine and moved with Liz to Renton, Washington.

Ken adored nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren, working around the house, assisting with projects at his son's own veterinary practice, or simply playing cards and “shooting the moon.” He became an avid golfer and developed a passion for photography taking pictures of old barns. He often reminisced about his parents and time spent growing up with his siblings on the family farm. After his mother passed in 1994, he traveled to Nebraska each year to help his brother harvest. Ken's family is honored to accompany him back to the place he loved during a time he so deeply revered - fall harvest. We're certain the equipment they're operating is green, Bailey's close by lending a hand, the yields are plentiful, and that Wilber and Kathryn are proudly overseeing it all.

Ken is survived by his wife, Liz Thomazin of Renton, Washington; two sisters, Kathleen (Kenneth) Johnson of Columbus and Ann (Rob) Johnson of Olympia, Washington; sister-in-law, JoAnn Thomazin of Genoa; daughter, Lisa Thomazin Kustka of Bellevue; three sons, Kent Thomazin, DVM of Renton, Washington; Steven (Lynn) Thomazin of Papillion; and Brett Thomazin and partner Abel Bonilla-Ayala of San Francisco, California; eight grandchildren, Rachael, Ada, and Alayna Kustka; and Kassie, Katie, Klara, Tara, and Trevor Thomazin; two great grandchildren, Bennet and Irene Larrison; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Wilber and Kathryn Thomazin; brother, Max Thomazin; and granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Kustka.

In lieu of flowers, Ken's family requests memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Association at: https://www.alz.org/.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.