Kenneth Westring

October 23, 1946 – November 18, 2021

Kenneth Westring, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with Fr. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in rural Genoa. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 24, all at the church.

Kenneth W. Westring was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Willard and Betty Mae (Snyder) Westring. He was baptized and confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church, attended Genoa Public Schools and graduated from Genoa High School. Ken earned his associate degree from Norfolk Junior College and his bachelor's degree from Kearney State College. On Nov. 27, 1965, Ken was united in marriage to Sharon Jarecki at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Ken began his teaching career at Sterling where he taught for three years. He would then begin a 10-year stay at Humphrey St. Francis where he started the girls basketball program. Ken earned his master's degree from Wayne State College, and taught, coached and was a school counselor at Genoa for a number of years. One of his proudest times while coaching in Genoa was in 1992, when the girls basketball team took state under his coaching.

Ken was active in the family business of "Westring & Son's" as the safety director and a volunteer for the Genoa Fire Department. Ken was a sports enthusiast, loved coaching, watching Husker Football and going to his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sharon Westring of Columbus; daughter, Cherie (Ron) Rosno of Columbus; daughter, Kim (Terry) Rinkol of Columbus; daughter, Kelly Vanness of Columbus; son, Chris (Michelle) Westring of Plattsmouth; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with one expected to arrive in December; sister, Crystal (Jerry) Higgins of Beatrice; and sister, De Etta (Louis) Baue of Genoa.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Betty Mae Westring.

Memorials are suggested to Genoa Fire Department.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com.