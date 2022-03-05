Kenneth Wetovick

Kenneth Joseph Wetovick

November 7, 1958 - March 3, 2022

Kenneth Joseph Wetovick, 63, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton.

Ken was born Nov. 7, 1958 to August “June” and Patricia (Reitz) Wetovick at Fullerton, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm north of Fullerton. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1977 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with an associate degree in agriculture. Throughout high school and college, he continued to farm and raise livestock north of Fullerton as Wetovick Purebreds. In his later years, Ken started his own business of Prairie Lean Genetics, LLC. On June 16, 1979, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Karyn Nesbitt. To this union, three daughters were born: Alicia, Ashley and Andrea. He enjoyed raising limousin cattle and show pigs and his family was always by his side helping on the farm.

He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, National Limousin Association, Nebraska Limousin Association and Booneance Pork Producers. He also served on the Nance County 4-H Council.

He enjoyed going to cattle and pig shows, judging surrounding county fairs, improving his herd genetics and watching his daughters and grandchildren exhibit his livestock. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karyn of Fullerton; daughters, Alicia (Casey) Smith of Oakley, Kansas, Ashley (Tyler) Smith of Oakley, Kansas, and Andrea Buechter of Wahoo; nine grandchildren, Keagan Buechter, Zoey Buechter, Brooke Smith, Kiley Smith, Laura Smith, Cody Smith, Megan Smith, Cory Smith and Rudy Smith; siblings, Cyndy (Kenny) Pilakowski of Genoa, Pam Cooper of Columbus, Kevin (Joet) Wetovick of Fullerton, Rick (Marne) Wetovick of Fullerton and Rod (Penny) Wetovick of Fullerton; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his infant grandson, Tanner Smith; and his parents, August and Patricia Wetovick.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.