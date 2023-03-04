Kenneth 'Ken' Wieser

October 24, 1939 - March 1, 2023

Kenneth "Ken" Wieser, of Columbus, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Church with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., also at the church. Visitation continues on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The interment is at St. Mary of the Angels Cemetery in rural Humphrey at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Kenneth Wieser was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Vincent and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Kopetky) Wieser. He attended local grade schools and St. Joseph's Seminary for high school in Westmont, Illinois. In Ken's early years he worked for Great Northern Railway. On May 6, 1961, Ken married Judith Claussen. He then began his lifelong career as a plumber and owned Columbus Plumbing for many years before retiring.

Ken enjoyed spending time with his family, watching baseball and his beloved Cubs, playing cards (especially sheepshead) and watching “Gunsmoke.”

Ken was a faithful member of St. Bonaventure Church and First Friday Devotions.

Ken is survived by his wife, Judith (Claussen) Wieser of Columbus; daughter, Carla (Ellen Suedkamp) Wieser of Gainesville, Florida; daughter, Michelle (Doug) Moore of Columbus; son, Matthew Wieser of Omaha; daughter, Ann (Andy) Suyker of Lincoln; grandson, Taylor Moore of Lincoln; grandson, Spencer (Bailey) Moore of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandson, Simon Suyker of Lincoln; granddaughter, Miriam Suyker of Lincoln; grandson, Joachim Suyker of Lincoln; grandson, Nathaniel Suyker of Lincoln; brother, Jerome (Helen) Wieser of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Dolores Wieser of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ken is preceded by two children pre-term; grandchild, John Chloe Suyker pre-term; grandchild, Elijah Patrick Suyker pre-term; parents, Vincent and Minnie; and siblings, Leander Wieser, Charles (Mary) Wieser, Mary Ann (Ted) Micek, Irene (Walter) Fuchs, Albert Wieser, Sister Alberta Wieser, Francis Wieser, Glenn Wieser and Elaine (Bill) Swanson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Church.